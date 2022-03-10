Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE BROS opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

