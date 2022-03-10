Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $63.32

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.32, but opened at $65.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 1,921 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $883.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

