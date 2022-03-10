Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EML stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

