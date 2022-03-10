Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Eric Tse Wang Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF – Get Rating) insider Eric Tse Wang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$435,000.00 ($317,518.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Ecofibre

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. It offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, and hemp seed oil products. The company also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

