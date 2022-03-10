Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.37

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 75068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

EDNMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

