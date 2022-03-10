Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,556. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Get Edenred alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edenred currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.