Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Given Outperfrom Under Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.