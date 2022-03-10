Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.