Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,809. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

