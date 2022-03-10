Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,334.25 ($17.48).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 973.50 ($12.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,115.67. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

