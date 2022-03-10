Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,773 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. 14,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.