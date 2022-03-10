Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 3,030.9% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 3,030.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

