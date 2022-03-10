Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 3,030.9% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 3,030.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
