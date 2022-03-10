Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Embraer worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 270.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

