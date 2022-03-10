Emerson Electric Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

