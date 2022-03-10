EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.67.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

