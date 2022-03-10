Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 933,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $70.23 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

