Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

