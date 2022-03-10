Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.10

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 757887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,557,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

