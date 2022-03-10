Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.57.
Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users.
