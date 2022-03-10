Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $30.24 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.