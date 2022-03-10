Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$38.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.13. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$34.21 and a 12-month high of C$64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

