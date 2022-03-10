Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 10.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $175.65. 105,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,151,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

