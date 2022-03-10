Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 10.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $175.65. 105,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,151,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.81.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.99.
In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.