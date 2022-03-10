Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $559,250.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entergy stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

