Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $2,733,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allakos by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allakos by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
