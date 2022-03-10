Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group (SGHC)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Shares of SGHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,877. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $8.90.
SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
