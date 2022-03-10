Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 0.17.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.