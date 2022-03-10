Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 190.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

