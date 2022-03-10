ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 114,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,224. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

