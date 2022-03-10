Ethereum Gold Trading Up 44.1% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $310,523.43 and approximately $508.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103422 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

