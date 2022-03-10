Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 9,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

