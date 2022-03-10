Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.