Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 25,498 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

