Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 81.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Forrester Research by 246.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $997.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

