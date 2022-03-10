Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

