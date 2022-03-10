Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $674.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.