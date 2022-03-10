Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu stock opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $278.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

