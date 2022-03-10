Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,625 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

