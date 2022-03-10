Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

