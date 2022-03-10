Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.88

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.88 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 59602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$367.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

