Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Reduced by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

