Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $19.82

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $18.55. Expensify shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 790 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

