EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.