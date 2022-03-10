EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
