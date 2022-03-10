Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 367,697 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.