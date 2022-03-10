Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 10,482 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

