Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

