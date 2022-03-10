Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,872.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.