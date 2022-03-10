Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,872.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
