Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

