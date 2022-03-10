Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $134.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

