FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FedNat stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88. FedNat has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedNat will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

