Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 81,145 shares.The stock last traded at $137.08 and had previously closed at $137.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.